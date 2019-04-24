Shihab gears up for second round of European F4

Muscat, April 24 – Oman’s talented racer Shihab al Habsi is gearing up to take part in the second round of the European Formula 4 at the Circuit Paul Ricard in France during April 26 to 29. Al Habsi – who is classified as the youngest racer among his other opponents at the race – is keen to register another accomplishment at this round and to keep himself at the top of the table. Shihab’s main aim is to be the first Omani and Arab in the Formula 1 World Championship. Oman’s 15-year-old racer won the third race earlier this month and has finished second in the first race at the Navarra race circuit in Spain. Al Habsi leads the standings with 43 points with Argentinian Franco Colapinto close behind on 41 points and Rafa Villanueva third on 22 points.

Representing the Sultanate

Al Habsi expressed his happiness of shining in the Formula 4 circuit. “My goal of participating in these races is to represent the Sultanate and raise the nation’s flag. Motor sports has helped me set records and I want to continue my career in Formula Four not only in the fourth category, but in the third and second categories until reaching to Formula 1, which is the goal of every motor racing enthusiast,” he said.