Shihab appreciates OFA efforts to host AFC Annual Awards

Sports Reporter –

MUSCAT, Nov 25 –

HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, Adviser of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, has appreciated the efforts taken by Oman Football Association (OFA) and their coordination with Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to host AFC Annual Awards 2018 ceremony in Muscat on Wednesday.

Sayyid Shihab, chairman of Seeb club, welcomed the AFC president Shaikh Salman bin Ibrahim al Khalifa, all members of AFC executive committee, and all participants at the gala event in the Sultanate.

“Hosting an event like this will boost the sports credentials of the Sultanate. Top Asian players and administrators will be in the Sultanate and this a great opportunity for Omanis. Also, it will help to achieve many positive steps in exchanging sports experience and boosting sports cooperation with others,” Sayyid Shihab added.

“The Sultanate is focusing to host top sports events which reflect positively on Oman, GCC, Arab and Asian sports development. It is our honour to host the AFC awards ceremony.”

Sayyid Shihab appreciated role of AFC headed by Shaikh Salman. He mentioned everyone is looking forward to see more development from AFC.

He also said the event will boost sports tourism in the country.