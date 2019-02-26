Shell Oman wins Oman Air jet fuel contract

Shell Oman Marketing Company has won a two-year contract to cater to 50 per cent of Oman Air’s aviation fuel needs at Muscat International Airport. The company has previously been catering to 20 per cent of Oman Air’s fuel needs, and this increase will make a positive contribution to the company’s earnings in the coming two years. Shell Oman has been the sole fuel farm operator at both Muscat and Salalah airports, and the main aviation fuel supplier to PDO’s airfields.

The winning of this tender is a testament to Shell Oman’s high standards in Health, Safety, Security and Environment, operational excellence and competitive commercial terms. A world-class supply chain has been built by Shell Oman to ensure wherever customers are served, they can count on a secure supply of quality fuel.

This reflects Shell Oman’s continuous efforts to continuously create value for Oman and support its national agenda to diversify the economy, where logistics and tourism sectors are poised to be key contributors to the national GDP.

Dr Mohammed Mahmood al Balushi (pictured), CEO of Shell Oman, said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Oman Air, the national carrier, in working together to grow and develop Oman’s aviation industry for the benefit of the Sultanate and its people. Capitalizing on the major investments in infrastructure projects and maturing industrial and logistical hubs in Muscat, Suhar, Duqm and Salalah, Shell Oman has and will continue to remain focused on capturing business opportunities driven by increasing consumer demand.”

“The Sultanate is set to transform into a regional hub attracting large investments and projects while driving the diversification of the Sultanate’s economy and enhancing its global competitiveness”, he added.