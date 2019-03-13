Shell Oman wins contract to operate Mina Al Sultan Qaboos bunkering facilities

Shell Oman Marketing Company SAOG (Shell Oman) has signed a three-year agreement with Muttrah Tourism Development Co LLC to manage fuel bunkering facilities and services at Mina Al Sultan Qaboos. As part of the agreement, Shell Oman will also manage the operations and maintenance of the bunkering storage tanks and associated facilities of Muttrah Tourism Development Co LLC at Mina Al Sultan Qaboos (MSQ) and provide fuel and lubricants bunkering supply services. This was revealed by Dr Mohammed Mahmood al Balushi, Shell Oman CEO, in a filing to the Muscat Securities Market (MSM) yesterday.

“Shell Oman will become the primary fuel facility operator at the port and will be a key supplier of different grades of marine fuels and lubricant calling at MSQ. This contract is expected to contribute to the continued growth of marine business in Shell Oman,” Dr Al Balushi said.

Shell has a long-established reputation as a reliable partner of choice in the marine industry.

Backed by decades of experience, dedicated global Shell marine experts work to offer the highest value for customers.

On a global scale, Shell operates in over 130 ports around the globe providing customers with wide range of marine products and services.

In Oman, Shell has been active since 1958. It became a public limited company in 1997 and was renamed Shell Oman Marketing Company SAOG.

This was a unique step in Shell’s history in the Middle East and today ownership of the company is shared between Shell, with 49 per cent, and private investors, many of whom are members of the Omani public. Shell Oman owns and operates the Sultanate’s only oil blending plant.

Related