Shell Oman welcomes 32 Omani students as part of internship programme

MUSCAT: In line with Shell Oman Marketing Company’s continuous efforts towards developing local talents, the company’s annual Summer Internship Programme is providing on-the-job training and development opportunities for 32 Omani students from various local and international educational entities including Sultan Qaboos University, GUtech, Middle East College, Higher College of Technology, Scientific College of Design, Gulf College, and Caledonian College of Engineering as well as other international tertiary education institutes.

In addition to learning in a professional environment, the interns will gain exposure to the company’s culture, develop skills needed to excel in their career, and learn from mentors with long years of industry experience.

The interns have been placed in different departments within the company, such as retail, lubricants, marine, bitumen, aviation, legal, commercial fuel, trade and supply and corporate affairs.

Essam al Busaidy, Human Resources and Administration Manager, said, “Internships, both in quantity and quality, have become an important hiring criteria for students entering various industries. Through our Summer Internship Programme, we look forward to training and developing the nation’s next generation of industry leaders and supporting students across the nation in their endeavour to explore and establish their interests and careers in the sector.”

The internship programme is part of Shell Oman’s annual corporate social responsibility strategy, and aims to develop the future leadership potential of Omani youth through practical platforms and live projects that help build on their theoretical knowledge.

This year marks Shell’s 60th anniversary in downstream business operations in Oman, and it continues to be committed to meeting the Sultanate’s growing energy demands, and contributing to its prosperity in an economically, environmentally and socially responsible manner, by operating safely and sharing benefits with the Omani community; for over half a century.

