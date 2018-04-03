Shell Oman opens first solar service station

Muscat, April 3: Shell Oman opened the first solar-powered service station in the Sultanate of Oman in Mukhaizna, Al Wusta Governorate, as an initial phase of “Solar Into Stations” Project which was launched in quarter three of 2017, with more sites planned in Muscat to be announced in 2018. The installation of solar system at Shell Mukhaizna Service Station is expected to contribute to the reduction of the site’s carbon footprint by approximately 900 tonnes in an average of 25 years.

Through a Tender, Shell Oman awarded the project to Continental Shelf of Solar Tech, an Omani enterprise, to provide the solar system technology at the Mukhaizna Service Station after successfully completing a Shell Intilaaqah training course on the fundamentals of Solar Photovoltaic Technology.

