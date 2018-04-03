Shell Oman opens first solar powered service station

Shell Oman opened the first solar-powered service station in the Sultanate in Mukhaizna, Al Wusta Governorate, as an initial phase of its ‘Solar Into Stations’ Project which was launched in Q3 2017, with more sites planned in Muscat to be announced in 2018. The installation of solar system at Shell Mukhaizna Service Station is expected to contribute to the reduction of the site’s carbon footprint by approximately 900 tonnes in an average of 25 years.

Through a tender, Shell Oman awarded the project to Continental Shelf of Solar Tech, an Omani enterprise, to provide the solar system technology at the Mukhaizna Service Station after successfully completing a Shell Intilaaqah training course on the fundamentals of Solar Photovoltaic Technology.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Hashil al Awaisi, Retail Country Manager at Shell Oman stated: “Through our strategically positioned Shell Service Stations we continue to look for opportunities to create value in the communities we are part of. This solar project demonstrates that by encouraging renewable energy solutions. Solar Into Stations project will help support the growth and development of SMEs in Oman in its energy transition journey, and our partnership with Continental Shelf of Solar Tech is a great example of that.” The “Solar Into Stations” project comes in line with the Company’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, and the efforts dedicated to playing a proactive role in the progress of energy transition while creating in-country value through business opportunities for Omani enterprises

Commenting on the announcement, Majid Salim al Alawi, General Manager of Continental Shelf of Solar Tech said: “Shell Oman’s commitment to energy transition inspired us as a start-up and encourages us in growing our business and creating new jobs.”

Like this: Like Loading...