Shell Oman celebrates 60th anniversary

Shell Oman celebrated its 60th anniversary of excellence in the Sultanate. The Company’s diamond jubilee celebration event was held under the auspices of Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan. It was attended by an array of senior stakeholders from the public and private sectors who were joined by the Company’s senior management team and executives at InterContinental Muscat.

“Our 60th anniversary celebrations have given us the opportunity to look back at the past with pride and to recognise the contribution of those who helped make the Company what it is today — an Omani company in terms of both staff and shareholding. Shell Oman has witnessed the development of the nation over those 60 years, particularly under His Majesty’s wise and benevolent leadership, and is committed to the future of the Sultanate,” said Chris Breeze, Chairman of the Board of Shell Oman Marketing.

Dr Mohammed Mahmood al Balushi, the Chief Executive Officer of Shell Oman Marketing Company gave a speech in which he said: “For 60 years now, Shell Oman has been continuously delivering innovation and pioneering technologies with consistent world-class quality products and services. In its growth journey, the Company has always been committed to contribute to the Sultanate’s growth and sustainable development. This has been achieved through creating In-Country Value (ICV), focusing on operational excellence and fostering Health, Safety, Security & Environment (HSSE) culture among the wider community.”