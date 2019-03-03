Shell Oman and Oman LNG ink pact on digitalisation

Muscat, March 3 – Shell Oman has signed an agreement with Oman Liquefied Natural Gas LLC (Oman LNG) to explore the benefits of how digital technologies and data analytics can optimise LNG production and improve safety. The agreement will combine Shell’s experience of implementing technology and developing innovative solutions to support Oman LNG’s digitalisation drive to better equip it for the future. The agreement was signed by Maarten Wetselaar, Shell’s Director of Integrated Gas and New Energies together with Harib al Kitani, CEO of Oman LNG in the presence of Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell.

Maarten Wetselaar said, “With energy transition and more demand for digitalisation, we are seeing the evolution of the industry. Innovative technology and data is creating an incredible opportunity in the energy industry, giving us the ability to track trends and make better decisions. We are delighted to collaborate with Oman LNG and explore new ways in which they can improve their asset efficiency and profitability, reduce operation costs, accelerate production and speed.”

Oman LNG’s digitalisation initiative is focused on achieving the highest possible safety standards and enhance the collection and analysis of data to better predict the maintenance needs of machinery through embedded sensors. Harib al Kitani, CEO of Oman LNG said, “We are more connected now than ever before and this wave of new technology has created opportunities to streamline processes and efficiencies across all spectrums, making us more agile and ready for the future.”