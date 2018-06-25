Shell launches premium performance fuel in Oman

MUSCAT, JUNE 25 – Shell Oman emphasised its commitment to providing the latest in fuel innovation by launching Shell V-Power. The all-new Shell V-Power is a result of years of research and development (R&D) by Shell’s international team of fuel scientists, the same scientists that have developed the Shell V-Power race fuels for Scuderia Ferrari. Helping make motorists’ life journeys better — Shell V-Power is designed to offer customers in Oman Shell’s best performance and efficiency fuel, with DYNAFLEX Technology.

Commenting on the launch, Khalid al Awaisi, Retail country Manager at Shell Oman Marketing Company said: “With 60 years of downstream business operations in Oman, we are committed to sharing our global cutting-edge technology reach and technical expertise with our customers in the Sultanate, to help make their life journeys better. Shell V-Power is our very best fuel offering for cars across the Sultanate. As the leader in fuels technology, Shell works closely with Ferrari in R&D to constantly innovate and produce the best fuel formulations for all vehicles.”

Motorists in Oman can now join millions of other consumers in over 65 other countries around the world to experience the benefit of this globally renowned fuel. Shell V-Power with DYNAFLEX Technology has a cleaning power and friction-reducing technology that helps engines be more efficient decreasing energy waste, because efficiency and performance go hand in hand. Shell V-Power is meant to help both new and older engines.

Related