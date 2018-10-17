Shell Intilaaqah’s ‘Aspire and Inspire’ empowers Omani entrepreneurs

As part of Shell Intilaaqah’s ‘Aspire and Inspire’ programme and in response to the requirements and needs of entrepreneurs, specialised workshops are being held in cooperation with the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Riyada). The programme has rolled-out an updated version of its ever popular business support specialised courses.

In collaboration with Riyada, the courses introduce aspiring Omani entrepreneurs to the ins-and-outs of marketing, financial and human resource planning as well as managerial skills, vital to help them lead successful enterprises now and into the future.

Taking place October 16 – 31, 2018 in various locations across the Sultanate, each course consists of 12 days of intensive training. The four courses will provide over 60 hours of interactive training to participants helping them to manage their start-ups successfully to ensure sustainability.

Najwa Mansoor al Kindi, Director of Shell Intilaaqah said, “The Aspire and Inspire support specialised courses are carefully curated to offer Omani entrepreneurs solid skillsets to help them run their businesses successfully. We know that entrepreneurs who received this training in previous years have showed more promise and demonstrated stronger command of their daily operations. Whether it’s marketing, finance, human resources, or over all managerial skills, these are all key ingredients in their recipe of success as a start-up.”

Al Mutajaredah al Mandhari, Director of Mentorship and Training Department from Riyada said, “Aspire and Inspire provides a holistic approach to entrepreneurial training. It offers participants an all-round training experience with a carefully set of objectives when it comes to acquiring key skillsets. Our ultimate goal here is to equip these aspiring entrepreneurs to increase their performance as future business owners.”

