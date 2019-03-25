Shell Intilaaqah kindles entrepreneurship spirit in youths

Muscat, March 25 – Shell Intilaaqah, the social investment initiative of Shell Development Oman, has successfully concluded its participation in the 16th edition of the ‘Business Week’ held at the Sultan Qaboos University (SQU).

Through its participation in the event, Shell Intilaaqah aimed to raise awareness of the importance of entrepreneurship creation and economic growth; as well as exchanging ideas surrounding entrepreneurship among young Omanis.

Organised by the Business Society at the College of Economics & Political Science and its sub-groups at SQU annually, the Business Week was held under the theme of “The Effect of the 4th Industrial Revolution on the Economy”.

Shell Intilaaqah hosted a special booth to assist and support young entrepreneurs and students seeking guidance at this year’s event. The visitors were also introduced to key concepts of entrepreneurship by Shell Intilaaqah’s representatives; who also spoke to them about the entrepreneurship training opportunities the programme offers.

Commenting on this event, Najwa al Kindi, Director of the Shell Intilaaqah programme, said: “We are pleased to have sponsored and taken part in the Business Week. It has been a pleasure to meet and engage with some of the brightest young minds in the Sultanate, while inspiring them towards an entrepreneurial future.”

She added, “Youth are eager to work, and they need good entrepreneurial opportunities and support. Shell Intilaaqah’s efforts in this area focus on developing the entrepreneurship skills of young Omanis as well as helping them thrive by providing necessary mentorship”.

The Shell Intilaaqah programme supports entrepreneurs, who are between 20 and 35 years old, as well as supports SMEs through all stages of entrepreneurship. The programme helps entrepreneurs starting from generating a business idea, developing a feasibility study and a business plan, to supporting the growth and sustenance of start-ups.

The programme involves five stages of modular trainings, counselling and support tailored to providing aspiring Omani youths with the skill sets required to turn original and feasible ideas into real businesses.

