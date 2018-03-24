Shell Development Oman to showcase capabilities at OGWA

Business Reporter –

MUSCAT, MARCH 24 –

Shell Development Oman, will showcase their energy transition capabilities and social investment projects at the Oil and Gas West Asia (OGWA) exhibition and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Conference.

The exhibition will be held at Oman’s Convention and Exhibition Centre from March 26 to 28 and Shell will be among 300 companies from 19 different countries to present a range of initiatives to key industry players. Shell’s ‘Solar into Schools’ project and ‘Shell Eco-marathon’ will be on full display at a dedicated exhibit. Guests will be treated to an interactive round of virtual golf and a fun energy transition quiz.

As part of maintaining their lead role as the Sultanate’s energy partner of choice, Shell experts are chairpersons of the organising committee of the SPE Conference and will be involved in panel discussions, training sessions and workshops. The panellists from Shell will participate in five panel discussions focusing on technology breakthroughs, maximising recovery factors and the successes made in Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR). Additionally, there will be a Women’s Workshop titled “Women to Excel: Network, Diversity and Inspire”.

Muna al Shukaili, Shell Development Oman’s External Relations General Manager said, “Participating in events such as the OGWA exhibition are crucial to discover and share new technologies and advances towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. For us, this has meant shifting our focus to in-country value and social investments to achieve social and economic development as viable solutions.

This is also a great opportunity to present our social investment project, ‘Solar into Schools’ and highlight how it is making an impact on Oman’s development in areas including entrepreneurship, youth development,

employment and Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) procedures.

Our social investment and business choices embody Shell’s commitment to a lower-carbon future delivered through long-term sustainable programmes.”

Now in its 11th edition, the OGWA Exhibition and Conference has grown to become one of the most important and recognised oil and gas events in the region.

It has become a hub for local and international oil and gas corporations to discuss the latest developments and future of the industry and serves as a platform for trade and business opportunities.

