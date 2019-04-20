Sheikh Saif announces candidature for OOC chair

Muscat: Sheikh Saif bin Hilal al Hosni, Acting Chairman of Oman Olympic Committee, has officially announced his candidature to the chairmanship of Oman Olympic Committee for the remaining term of office of the OOC board of directors. The announcement came at end of the General Assembly meeting held on Thursday last at the OOC premises. It is noteworthy that the General Assembly approved OOC’s electoral regulations, amendments made to the OOC Statures and the conditions for nomination sports personalities to the OOC Board membership.

