Shedding light on spoken languages and dialects

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Omani Cultural Heritage strategic research programme of The Research Council (TRC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Heritage and Culture, organised on Sunday a seminar on ‘Spoken Languages and Dialects in Oman’ at the Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science. The workshop was attended by local academics, experts and enthusiasts from various government, private, civil society institutions and other segments of society. This seminar aimed to shed light on the importance of the Omani linguistic heritage and its components. It also highlighted the benefits of studying heritage and explore the best ways to document it and utilise it economically.

