Shbab al Miragh lift Wadi al Mawaael football title

MUSCAT, March 16 – Shbab al Miragh football team lifted the title of the 16th edition of Wadi al Mawaael football tournament as they registered victory in penalty shootout against Al Nasr team. The consolation time ended with a goalless draw. The final match ceremony was held under the auspices of Sayyid Sulaiman bin Hamoud al Busaidi, Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Ministers in the presence of main committee organisers and dignitaries. The tournament which began in mid February featured participation of 20 teams divided into four groups. Then, top first two teams in each group qualified in the knockout stages reaching the final.

After the final match, the chief guest distributed the awards to the top teams and players who won the individual prizes. Shbab al Miragh team captain received the trophy and cash prize with gold medals while the runners up Al Nasr team players received cash prize and silver medals. Three players from Shbab al Miragh team received individual awards. Khalid al Siyabi grabbed the best administrative member award while Said al Tarshi grabbed the best goalkeeper award and Mahmood al Balushi received the top scorer prize with seven goals. Salim al Darmaki from Al Tazamon team claimed the best player award. Also, the chief guest honoured members of organising committee, referees and sponsored companies.