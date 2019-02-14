Sharp Dagger Naval Drill concluded

Al Musanah: The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) today concluded a joint naval drill (Sharp Dagger) carried out by a number of its fleet ships with the participation of a group of ships belonging to the navies of a number of friendly countries and supported by the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) jets in the waters of the Sea of Oman.

The participating ships returned this morning, to Said bin Sultan Naval Base to mark the conclusion of the exercise, which was implemented within the framework of the RNO annual training plans and the exchange of experiences with the friendly countries’ navies, which will maintain the readiness levels of the RNO fleet in various fields and in line with their national tasks. –ONA