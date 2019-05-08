Sharakah inks agreement to support VT institute

Business Reporter –

Muscat, MAY 8 –

Sharakah, a leading SME financing and development agency of the Sultanate, has siged a deal to provide funding and advisory support services to the Omani Institute for Vocational Training. Located in Al Qurum, the institute specialises in vocational training and offers courses and training programmes in various fields.

The project is owned by Nasser al Mughairi, an entrepreneur with over 30 years’ experience in financial audit and management consultancy.

He is the founder and owner of Abu Timam Grant Thornton, which is a member firm of Grant Thornton International, one of the leading organisations in accounting and consultancy services.

The institute offers over 160 training programmes focused on Business and Management, Accounting and Finance, IT and Computing, Language and Communication, Soft Skills and Professional Training.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Nasser al Mughairi said: “We appreciate Sharakah’s efforts in supporting the SMEs in Oman. Therefore, we have approached Sharakah to develop the institute and provide high quality services to our clients.”

Faris al Harthy, Senior Project Specialist at Sharakah commented saying: “We confidently believe in the capabilities and expertise of Al Mughairy, he is one of Sharakah’s beneficiaries since 2014 and we highly appreciate his trust on the services provided by Sharakah.”

