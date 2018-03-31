Shahabaz enthrals ghazal lovers in Muscat

MUSCAT: Shahabaz Aman, a prominent singer from India, enthralled audience with his soul-stirring and stunning musical performance at the Middle East College, Muscat on Friday.

The Kerala-based musician, who is in Muscat in connection with Smrithi-2018, sang ghazals and classical Hindi songs much to the delight of the audience during his performance.

Shahabaz serenaded the audience with hits like Soja Rajkumari, Mehdi Hassan’s Rafta Rafta, Bachpan ki muhabbat among others. People across age groups grooved to his music throughout the three-hour concert.

Shahabaz was accompanied by prominent musicians Rajesh Cherthala, Roshan and Paulson.

Smrithi, a Muscat-based collective, felicitated the singer for winning this year’s best singer award by the Kerala state government.

