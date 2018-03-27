Shah faux pas: Yeddyurappa the most corrupt CM

Bengaluru: In an embarrassing goof-up in poll-bound Karnataka, BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday said the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt government in the country.

“Recently, a retired Supreme Court judge said if there was ever a competition for the most corrupt government, then the Yeddyurappa government is number one,” Shah told the media with Yeddyurappa sitting next to him.

The former chief minister, who was rattled, leaned over to Shah in a bid to correct him. Another BJP leader nudged the party President to make him realise that he had made a blunder.

Shah corrected himself, went on a damage control and said he meant that Congress government of Chief Minister “Siddaramaiah would come first in a competition for the most corrupt government”. Shah said the BJP government at the Centre had done a lot to develop Karnataka.

“Siddaramaiah asks what has the Modi government done for Karnataka.

I would like to remind that when there was the 13th Finance Commission during UPA regime, funds worth Rs 88,583 core were allocated for the state of Karnataka.

“But when the 14th finance commission was implemented after the BJP came to power at the Centre, funds for Karnataka were increased to Rs 2,19,506 crore.”

But by this time the damage was done. Congress leaders latched on to it and had a field day on social media networks.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “Now that the BJP IT cell has announced Karnataka elections, time for a sneak preview of our top secret campaign video!” — IANS

