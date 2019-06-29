Shabab Oman II wins European race

In continuation to her international achievements, the Royal Navy of Oman’s Shabab Oman II has won the first place on the A-class sailboats and the first place on the general level at the Liberty Tall Ships Regatta 2019. The race started in The Hague in Netherlands and ended in Skagen, Denmark. The crewmembers of Shabab Oman II won the race after overtaking Belem (France) close to the finish line following a strong competition between the two A-class vessels. In the coming weeks, Shabab Oman II will be participating in the Tall Ships Races, which will be held in several European cities. The Tall Ships Races will kick off in Aalborg, Denmark, on July 3 and conclude with a festival in Aarhus, Denmark, on August 4.

