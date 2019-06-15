Shabab Oman II takes part in Armada festival

ROUEN: The Royal Navy of Oman vessel Shabab Oman II continues its participation in the Rouen Armada Maritime Festival, 2019. The Shabab Oman II participation is part of its ongoing international journey ‘Masts of Glory and Peace’. Armada is one of the largest gatherings of sailboats and warships of the world and is attended by several million visitors. Shabab Oman II was welcomed by a number of diplomats and military officials including the ambassadors of Kuwait and Bahrain and the representatives of China and Panama to Unesco, a number of French MPs, among others.

Also in attendance were the Sultanate’s ambassador to France and the military attaché of the Sultanate’s Embassy in Paris. The crew of Shabab Oman II took part, along with crews of other ships, in several events such as the sports contests and the marches across the city during which the Shabab Oman II staged a military parade to accompaniment of traditional Omani music. The Royal Navy of Oman vessel Shabab Oman II will continue to receive visitors to review the pictures and other exhibits that reflect Oman’s deep-rooted history and the flourishing present under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

Also on display at the vessel is a documentary depicting the stages of building of Shabab Oman II along with details of its previous journeys.

Earlier, Shabab Oman II anchored at the Seine River bank in Paris after cutting over 6,000 miles since setting sail from the Said Bin Sultan Naval Base on April 15.