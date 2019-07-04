Main Oman 

Shabab Oman II takes part in Aalborg Maritime Festival 2019

Aalborg, Denmark: Aalborg Maritime Festival 2019 was inaugurated in Aalborg in the Kingdom of Denmark with the participation of the Royal Navy of Oman Vessel (RNOV) Shabab Oman II, along with seventy-two sailing boats from all over the world under the auspices of the city’s mayor. He welcomed the participants in the festival. The opening ceremony was attended by a large number of visitors who came to see the ships, the festival and the accompanying events.

 The festival, which will last until 6 July, will be the first stop of the long sailboat regattas, organized by the Sail Training International. It will be conducted in stages in a number of European countries and will end in the Danish city of Aarhus in early August.

 The vessel opened its doors for visitors, tourists and other participating crews in order to view the exhibits and pictures of the history of Oman and its bright presence under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

 A tourist exhibition on the Sultanate is organized onboard of Shabab Oman II by the Ministry of Tourism. It includes pamphlets, leaflets and tourist maps aimed at promoting for tourism in the Sultanate and highlighting natural, historic, civilized landmarks, as well as achievements of the Omani Renaissance. –ONA

