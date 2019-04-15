Shabab Oman II sets sail to Europe

AL MUSANNAH: In response to the Royal Directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the RNOV “Shabab Oman II” set sail on Monday heading to Europe on her 4th international Journey “Masts of Glory and Peace”. The ship will take part in maritime festivals and tall sail ship races across Europe. Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry, presided over the farewell ceremony for the vessel at Said Bin Sultan Naval Base on Monday.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the military salute was given to Sayyid Badr after which he inspected the front row of the guard of honour parade. Then the commander of the ship invited the chief guest and the officials to the deck where the chief guest shook hands with the crew. The chief guest then listened to a briefing about the route of the ship and the national goals of her journey. They were acquainted with the facilities, sections, equipment of Shabab Oman II vessel.

The six-month journey of the Royal Navy of Oman Vessel (RNOV) “Shabab Oman II” will see her visiting a number of ports across Europe and participating in tall ship races and maritime festivals. The Shabab Oman vessel seeks to deliver its mission of extending bridges of friendship and brotherhood between the Sultanate and the world through highlighting the authentic Omani culture in its various international stations. The vessel also seeks to reflect Oman’s maritime heritage and highlight the development the Sultanate

enjoys under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The “Shabab Oman II” was built in accordance to the Royal Directives of His Majesty as a continuation to Shabab Oman which was recorded in Oman’s maritime history as a glorious epic after making a number of achievements besides extending

bridges of communication and friendship between the Sultanate and many countries across the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Sayyid Badr said: “Today we are joyfully celebrating the launch of the fourth international tour of Shabab Oman II “Masts of Glory and Peace” to Europe to take part in global maritime events. I wish the commander and crew of the ship a safe journey and success in representing the Sultanate in the best way. This and similar journeys are considered an honourable representation of the Omani civilisation with its humanitarian principles and the values of friendship, peace and human rapprochement between the Sultanate and the world. — ONA

