Shabab Al Miragh lift first division league in Barka

Shabab al Miragh won the first division league title of Al Shabab club in Barka. Al Miragh team beat Al Etihad team 3-1 in the final at Al Tazamoun green yard in Barka. Mahmood al Balushi, Al Baraa al Maawali and Harith al Hinai netted for Al Miragh team, while Khalid al Balushi scored for Al Etihad team in the summit clash.

Shaikh Badar al Rawas, Chairman of Oman Volleyball Association, was the chief guest for the final in presence of Hamza al Balushi, Chairman of Al Shabab Club. Chief guest Al Rawas gave away the trophies to Shabab Al Miragh team and Al Etihad players and handed over the individuals awards.

Afi team claimed the best team award in the tournament. Hussain al Handasi from Al Etihad team got the best goalkeeper award.

Saheem al Yahmadi from Al Tharmad team became the most valuable player. Ahmed al Alawi from Al Shamal team grabbed the top-scorer prize. Mahmood al Balushi won the best team manager award. At the end of the awards ceremony, Hamza al Balushi presented a memento to Shaikh Bader al Rawas.

