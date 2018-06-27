SEZAD set to launch e-services on July 1

MUSCAT: The Special Economic Zone Authority of Duqm (SEZAD) will launch on July 1, Sunday, the first stage of its e-services portal, as part of transformation to e-services provided to investors in the region.

During this stage, investors will be able to submit a usufruct application electronically without the need to go to the same station to submit the application.

The system also allows the investor to follow up the completion of his application electronically and investors can access the portal through the link https://eoss.duqm.gov.om.

The inauguration of the first stage of SEZAD e-services portal coincides with the launching of the mobile phone application, which allows the investor to view general information about Duqm, its economic zone, the latest news and highlights of the region, the flight schedule to and from Duqm and emergency call numbers.

Applicant can also submit any report/call to the authority by locating the call/report through the application. — ONA

