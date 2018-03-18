SEZAD makes pitch for private sector investment in Duqm

NIZWA, March 18 –

A seminar titled ‘Investment Opportunities in Special Economic Zone in Duqm’ was organised by the Duqm Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZAD) in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

The seminar was held at Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nizwa branch, under the auspices of Hamad bin Said al Rubkhi, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

It was part of a series of seminars for 2018 organised by the authority in cooperation with the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry in various governorates as part of its efforts to encourage the private sector to invest in Duqm.

The seminar highlighted the investment procedures, incentives, facilities and advantages of the authority for investors. It also highlighted the projects being implemented, investments that the authority has attracted in the past years, and the efforts of the government in establishing the infrastructure.

Hamad bin Said al Rubkhi, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, in his speech, said: “The seminar aims at introducing business owners to the investment environment in the region, encouraging investment and exploiting opportunities. We believe Duqm will have a promising future role as a result of its incentives.”

Saleh bin Hamoud al Hassani, Director-General of Investors Services at the Special Economic Zone Authority of Duqm (SEZAD), said: “SEZAD has been established as per the provision of the Royal Decree No 119/2011 issued on October 26, 2011. It manages, regulates and develops all economic activities in Duqm. It plans, designs and implements long-term strategies for infrastructural

development and attracts investments to promote a wide spectrum of economic activities. It also oversees the urban expansion of the modern Duqm city while protecting the environment, thereby ensuring Duqm its rightful place as the best location to work and invest in the Middle East.”

The seminar included a presentation on the investment environment and the most interesting projects presented by Youssef al Rissi, from Marketing and Promotion Department.

He reviewed the possibilities of economic zone in Duqm, advantages of investment and its proximity to major consumer markets, availability of large areas for implementation of various projects in various sectors, advantages and incentives for investment as well as the ease of linking the area to the local and international markets through the port of Duqm or Duqm airport or land transport.

Share on: WhatsApp