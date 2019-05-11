SEZAD inks six pacts to upgrade infrastructure

MUSCAT, May 11 – Yahya bin Said al Jabri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD) signed a total of six agreements to strengthen infrastructure across the SEZ. National Engineering Office (NEO) has been contracting to provide design and construction supervision services covering a new 51 km road linking Duqm Airport with Ras Markaz where a major crude oil park is envisioned. Signing of the consultancy services agreement for the design and supervision of the implementation of the road project linking Duqm Airport to Ras Markaz comes to cope with the expected growth in the region especially after establishing the oil storage plant at Ras Markaz which will be linked to the transfer line to transport the crude oil from the storage plant to Duqm refinery with a length of 80 km.

The design services will be carried out within 10 months while the supervisory services within 48 months, plus one month of preparation.

An agreement was signed with Al Bustan Construction Company for the levelling of a 5.5 hectare piece of land within Logistics Area A of the Port of Duqm. An earlier contract saw the levelling of 65 hectares with the Logistics Area, which will eventually cover around 1,000 hectares. The Port’s Logistics Zone is witnessing increasing demand from investors due to its proximity to the commercial pier.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 110 days.

Another agreement was signed with AAW and Partners Consulting Engineers covering the design and construction supervision of 13 kilometres of internal roads linking parking areas with the Rock Garden District, which is a new commercial neighbourhood in the SEZ.

The agreement provides for the implementation of design services within 5 months and supervision services within 18 months plus two weeks for preparation.

Separately, local engineering firm Conser & Partners Engineering Services LLC has been contracted to provide consultancy services for the design and construction supervision of a 14 km long stretch of the Sultan Said bin Taimur Road. The project will help support connectivity between the different industrial zones of the Special Economic Zone.

The design services will be implemented within 10 months while the supervisory services will take 30 months in addition to two weeks for preparations.

The partnership of Lal Baksh and Voltas Engineering & Trading Services has been selected to construct a sewage treatment plant in Duqm. The first phase of the project will offer a capacity of 2,500 cubic metres per day based on Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR) technology.

The plant will be executed within 24 months from the date of awarding.

Local firm Grand Enterprises Co has been contracted to operate, manage and maintain street-lighting system in Duqm.

