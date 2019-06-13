SEZAD holds promotional campaign in Russia

MOSCOW: The Special Economic Zone Authority in Duqm (SEZAD) organised a promotional campaign in the Russian capital Moscow on Thursday. The campaign targets Russian companies specialising in investment sectors available in Duqm.

Yahya bin Said al Jabri, SEZAD Chairman, affirmed that the promotional campaign comes in light of the trend of the two friendly countries to strengthen their economic relations, increase trade exchange and open wider avenues for Russian companies wishing to invest in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZD).

He stressed that this campaign, which is the first of its kind in Russia, comes in light of the remarkable demand of Russian companies to explore the Sultanate as a promising country and Duqm as a special economic zone, to be an ideal centre for them to expand their business.

The two-day promotional campaign on Duqm in Russia comes in the light of the endeavours of the SEZAD in order to attract large Russian companies to invest in the zone, and in view of the popularity of Duqm to invest by a number of companies from around the world.

The promotional campaign in Russia is considered the second campaign on Duqm to be launched outside the Sultanate this year after the campaign that was held in Delhi last January.

The campaign targeted a number of Russian companies specialising in investment sectors in Duqm, such as shipbuilding companies, technology parks, and major industrial companies.

Al Jabri said in his speech at the opening of the symposium held in Moscow that there are many initiatives put forward by the Sultanate to facilitate the trade exchange between the Sultanate and Russia, such as the electronic visa service (E-Visa) and Oman Air’s direct flights between Muscat and Moscow.

He commended the continuous support provided by the competent authorities in Russia for these activities, initiatives and mutual visits between government officials from both countries, and the numerous meetings that held in the Sultanate and Russia to promote economic relations between the two countries.

He also stressed in his speech the importance of the SEZD as one of the main national strategies for economic diversification, encouraging the private sector for growing, and achieving balanced socioeconomic development in various governorates of the Sultanate.

He affirmed that the strategic location of Duqm coupled with the political stability enjoyed by the Sultanate, qualify Duqm to be a major centre for trade and industry in the region.

In his speech, Al Jabri highlighted other advantages at Duqm, such as proximity to the Asian, African and GCC markets, considering it as a catalyst and a major attraction for investors from around the world to establish their business in Duqm zone.

Al Jabri called on Russian companies to invest in Duqm.

He affirmed that the region has a good and encouraging infrastructure for investment, such as the multi-purpose port of Duqm, dry dock for repair and maintenance of ships, Duqm airport and other infrastructure, in addition to the legislations encouraging investment adopted by the Authority.

He called on businessmen in Russia to take advantage of the available investment opportunities in the Sultanate of Oman in general and in the SEZD in particular.

The ‘Invest in Duqm’ symposium witnessed a number of visual presentations from the public Authority for Investment promotion and export development (Ithraa), SEZAD, the Port of Duqm Company, the Oman Dry Dock Company and the Oman Oil Company.

The presenters highlighted the available projects and services at Duqm, the potentials at the zone and the potential investment opportunities they can offer to Russian companies.

Representatives of Ithraa, SEZAD, Oman Dry Dock Company, Duqm Port Company and Duqm Quarries Company held bilateral meetings with representatives of Russian companies after the symposium, to inform them in details about the available investment opportunities in the sectors in which they operate.

The promotional campaign was attended by Moshe Chiliev, Senator of the Federal Council of Russia, Yousuf bin Issa al Zadjali, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Russia, Ilya Panteleev, Vice-President of Marketing at the Russian Shipbuilding Company, Stolyarov Sergey Alekseevich, Deputy Director General of Development at Russian Railway Company and Vladimir Konovalov, Chief Executive of the RUSNANO Group operating in nanotechnology projects, and about 20 CEOs, as well as representatives of almost 60 other companies involved in industry, tourism and petrochemicals.

— ONA

Related