SEZAD affirms commitment to Omani SMEs

Muscat, MAY 25 – Yahya bin Saeed al Jabri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Special Economic Zone Authority of Duqm (SEZAD), has affirmed the Authority’s commitment to ensuring that small and medium Omani enterprises (SMEs) benefit from contracts that support Duqm’s infrastructure development. Addressing Omanis and entrepreneurs small investors, Al Jabri said the Authority was closely monitoring the implementation of guidelines stipulating the award of subcontracts of a minimum value of 10 per cent to SMEs. A database, suitably updated from time to time, allows for this stipulation to be fully implemented, he noted.

Overseeing the judicious application of the provision in contracts is the Partnership and Development Department, which coordinates with main contractors the selection of SMEs to undertake subcontracts in line with the stipulated guidelines. Additionally, the kinds of subcontracts earmarked exclusively for small businesses have been carefully identified and classified. This list includes: provision of equipment for worksites, engineering and professional services, electrical works, safety services at site, civil and construction works, cleaning and maintenance services, automotive maintenance, and various supply services.

According to Abdulaziz al Hinai, Director of the Partnership and Development Department, SMEs received subcontracts worth over RO 59 million between 2015 and 2019. As many as 613 small and medium-sized companies are registered with the Authority, he added.

