Several workers arrested for violations from central market

The Ministry of Manpower, in cooperation with the competent authorities, arrested 282 self-employed vegetables and fruits street vendors from Mawelah Central Market in the first three months

of this year.

These included 106 workers who had left their sponsors or employers and 176 who practised professions other than what is mentioned in their work permits.

Among the arrested workers from the Mawelah market, 15 of them had tailoring listed as their profession, followed by AC technicians (8), barbecue fish and chicken chefs (6), domestic workers (6) and professions related to the construction sector (6).

The inspection is part of the ministry’s efforts to regulate and organize the labour market, which will also protect the interests of employees.