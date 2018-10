Muscat: A inspection team from the Ministry of Manpower in Muscat arrested 43 workers, including 32 expatriates, for violating the provisions of the Labor Law.

The workers were arrested during the campaign in Seeb, Bausher and Muttrah.

Last week, 35 expatriate workers were arrested from various parts of Muscat for washing private vehicles. The arrests were made during the first half of October, as per a statement .