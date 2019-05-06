Several projects in hospitality sector coming up across nation

MUSCAT, MAY 6 – A number of hotels, hotel apartments, tourist resorts, camps and restaurant projects are coming up in various governorates of the Sultanate. The Ministry of Tourism has signed renewable long-term contracts for the use of tourism lands to meet the ever-growing demands in the sector. Mohammed bin Ahmad al Madhani is investing in the three-star hotel project at Madha in Musandam governorate. The hotel, which will come up at a cost of RO 3 million, will include 89 rooms, a restaurant, a coffee shop, a mini-playground and a multi-purpose hall.

Khalid al Wadahi from the Wilayat of Qurayat is an investor in an environmental resort project, which will come up with a cost of RO 16 million. It will be the first eco-tourism resort in the Sultanate. This project will include accommodation facilities in the natural environment.

The resort has been designed to include 80 hotel suites overlooking the waterfront perfectly integrated with the Omani architecture and environment.

Ali bin Mohammed al Harthy is investing in the project of establishing a luxury tourist camp in the Wilayat of Al Qabil in North Al Sharqiyah. It will cost RO 700,000 and includes 57 different types of luxury and classic family rooms, in addition to other facilities required by tourists such as a health club, horses stable, a place for camels, swimming pools, green grounds, a children’s playground, a place to practise archery and a hot air balloon ride.

Said bin Obaid al Darmaki from Shinas is making an investment in a three-star hotel which will have 77 rooms across seven floors and would have other facilities such as restaurants, gymnasium, bowling alley, conference halls and recreation areas. It will be spread over 11,460 sqm of land granted by the Ministry of Tourism under usufruct system.

Mohammed bin Khairallah al Balouchi, an investor in the Musandam governorate, said that his project was for the establishment of an environmental resort which would be first of its kind in his wilayat.

The three-star resort will have a market, restaurant and gymnasium, as well as swimming pools and 36 chalets. The entire project will cost RO 2 million as there are certain challenges in developing a resort in the area and its designing.

Nasser Hamad al Sarimi, a member of the board of directors of Nakhl National Company, said that the first agreement is for the establishment of a three-star hotel in the Wilayat of Nakhl if South Al Batinah governorate.

It will have 48 rooms of different standards, as well as some chalets with all faculties required by tourists.

He said that the second agreement was for the establishment of a restaurant complex opposite the hotel, as all of them will have a view overlooking the road leading to Al Thawarah fountain known for its hot water, location and scenic views.

Ahmad bin Isa al Meshani, who is making an investment in two-star hotel apartments in Salalah, said that the project is located in an area of 25,570 square metres, which will have 22 hotel apartments, restaurants and multiple tourist cafes. It would cost more than RO 370,000. The time for implementation will be one and a half years.

