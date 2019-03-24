Several Oman projects shortlisted for Meed awards

Muscat: The national winners across various categories for the MEED Projects Awards 2019 were recently announced.

According to Meed, “A total of 77 projects were given the national winner status as part of the first round of judging for the awards. Competing in categories that capture the ongoing diversification of the region, the national winners now enter the second stage of judging, during which they will be assessed by 30 of the region’s experienced industry leaders.”

The national winners of Oman:

Commercial Property Project of the Year, Oman

Sundus Rotana Hotel at Airport Heights, Muscat

National Contracting Company T&D LLC

Engineering Achievement of the year, Oman

EPC for 132k overhead transmission line with associated 132kv/ 33kv/ 11kv grid ss in Musandam Governorate

Khatib & Alami (K&A)

Healthcare Project of the Year, Oman

Hospital Extension Project

Bechtel

Megaproject of the Year, Oman

Muscat International Airport Passenger Terminal Complex and associated facilities (PTC)

Hill International

Oil & Gas Project of the Year, Oman

Suhar Refinery Improvement Project

ACWA Power

Power Generation Project of the Year, Oman

Salalah II Power Project

Renaissance Services

Residential Project of the Year, Oman

Renaissance Village Duqm

Larsen Toubro

Road Project of the Year, Oman

Construction of Eight Lane Dual Carriage way of Batinah Express way Package no 4 from CH 136+500 to 186+806

Larsen Toubro

Small project of the Year, Oman

Salalah Free Zone – Adhan Phase 1A – Infrastructure Works – Package – 1A

Renaissance Services

Social, Cultural and Heritage Project of the Year, Oman

Renaissance Village Duqm

Hoehler + alSalmy

Tourism & Leisure Project of the Year, Oman

Crowne Plaza Hotel, Muscat Refurbishment

Larsen Toubro

Transport Project of the Year, Oman

Construction of DUQM Airport Project – Package 3

SUEZ

Water Project of the Year, Oman

Barka Independent Water Project – the largest RO facility in the Sultanate of Oman