Several Oman projects shortlisted for Meed awards
Muscat: The national winners across various categories for the MEED Projects Awards 2019 were recently announced.
According to Meed, “A total of 77 projects were given the national winner status as part of the first round of judging for the awards. Competing in categories that capture the ongoing diversification of the region, the national winners now enter the second stage of judging, during which they will be assessed by 30 of the region’s experienced industry leaders.”
The national winners of Oman:
Commercial Property Project of the Year, Oman
Sundus Rotana Hotel at Airport Heights, Muscat
National Contracting Company T&D LLC
Engineering Achievement of the year, Oman
EPC for 132k overhead transmission line with associated 132kv/ 33kv/ 11kv grid ss in Musandam Governorate
Khatib & Alami (K&A)
Healthcare Project of the Year, Oman
Hospital Extension Project
Bechtel
Megaproject of the Year, Oman
Muscat International Airport Passenger Terminal Complex and associated facilities (PTC)
Hill International
Megaproject of the Year, Oman
Muscat International Airport Passenger Terminal Complex and associated facilities (PTC)
Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (Orpic)
Oil & Gas Project of the Year, Oman
Suhar Refinery Improvement Project
ACWA Power
Power Generation Project of the Year, Oman
Salalah II Power Project
Renaissance Services
Residential Project of the Year, Oman
Renaissance Village Duqm
Larsen Toubro
Road Project of the Year, Oman
Construction of Eight Lane Dual Carriage way of Batinah Express way Package no 4 from CH 136+500 to 186+806
Larsen Toubro
Small project of the Year, Oman
Salalah Free Zone – Adhan Phase 1A – Infrastructure Works – Package – 1A
Renaissance Services
Social, Cultural and Heritage Project of the Year, Oman
Renaissance Village Duqm
Hoehler + alSalmy
Tourism & Leisure Project of the Year, Oman
Crowne Plaza Hotel, Muscat Refurbishment
Larsen Toubro
Transport Project of the Year, Oman
Construction of DUQM Airport Project – Package 3
SUEZ
Water Project of the Year, Oman
Barka Independent Water Project – the largest RO facility in the Sultanate of Oman