Several Oman Air services for April cancelled

MUSCAT, MARCH 30 – Oman Air has cancelled over 450 flights (including round-trips) for the next month as a result of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) directives on suspending operations of Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

The national airline cancelled flights for the period between March 28 and April 30, third in the series of flight cancellations announced since the grounding of the aircraft.

The airline said it is rebooking guests on alternative or next available flights to their destinations and advised all guests who are due to travel during the same period to check the flight status.

Flights to Hyderabad, Salalah, Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Riyadh, Doha, Karachi, Dammam, Nairobi, Bangalore, Istanbul, Amman and Mumbai will be affected during this period.

Meanwhile, Boeing announced that it had completed work on the software fix for the Boeing 737 MAX 8’s autopilot system suspected of being linked to two recent crashes of the 737 MAX 8 in less than six months — crashes that led to the plane’s nearly worldwide grounding.

Boeing will also roll out new pilot training that focuses on the Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), ensuring flight crews will know how to disable MCAS in the event of an issue.

Some reports on the Ethiopian Airlines crash in March have suggested that an optional cockpit display could have helped the crew avert disaster.

