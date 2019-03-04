Several jobs on offer at SQU Career Fair

MUSCAT, March 4 – Offering a number of job and training opportunities, the 20th edition of the SQU Career and Training Fair 2019 set off to an overwhelming start on Monday. As many as 55 institutions from the public and private sectors are participating in the fair organised by the Centre for Career Guidance (CCG) at Sultan Qaboos University under the auspices of Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat. “The fair offers excellent opportunity for students who are in the stage of choosing their academic specialisations in accordance with the need of Omani job market and the career paths associated with them”, said a statement from CCG.

The participating organisations have 185 jobs and 446 training opportunities on offer for SQU graduates. “The fair also helps the participating institutions to accelerate their Omanisation plans through direct contact with more than 3,000 graduates with variety in educational backgrounds”, adds the statement. The fair, being held at the Grand Hall of SQU Cultural Centre, is open to the graduates and students of SQU and the public from 9 am to 4.30 pm on March 5 and 6. The fair is accompanied by lectures and other career guidance activities.

The objective of the annual Career and Training Fair at SQU is to strengthen the relationship between the university and different employment sectors to market SQU outcomes. It seeks to introduce SQU various academic programmes to the participating organisations and find direct contact between SQU students and graduates and employers from different employment sectors. The three-day event targets university graduates looking for job opportunities and training opportunities, university students on the outskirts of the university seeking job opportunities, university students looking for training opportunities, and new university students to learn about the job market.

The participating institutions were selected according to certain rules and standards, the most important of which are the number of job and training opportunities offered by these institutions to the university’s outputs. This year, in the Awareness Section of the Job and Training Fair, the Authority Record of Manpower, Public Authority for Social Insurance and the Civil Service Employees Pension Fund are participating. The Entrepreneurship Section includes stations of the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development-Riyada, Alraffd, National Business Centre and Maharat.