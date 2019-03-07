Several expats arrested for labour law violations

Muscat: The police in Muscat Governorate in a major combing operation arrested a total of 614 expatriates, including 17 women of different nationalities.

The North Batinah Governorate Police cracked down on several illegal workers in the state of Shinas, where 22 expatriates were arrested for violating the labour and residency laws.

Meanwhile, the police in Musandam Governorate arrested three persons of Asian nationality and more than 30,000 litres of diesel were seized.