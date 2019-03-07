Seven militants killed after Cairo firefight

CAIRO: An Egyptian police officer was wounded and seven suspected militants were killed on Thursday in a firefight and raid in the capital Cairo, the interior ministry said.

Militants “opened fire” on security forces at a checkpoint on the southern part of the city’s ring road, leaving one officer wounded and three attackers dead, the ministry said.

“The militants driving a pick-up truck disguised in electricians’ work clothes were planning a hostile act planting a bomb in Giza,” the statement said.

An explosive device, guns and electric cables were found in the truck, the ministry said.

Checkpoints had been set up in response to intelligence that militants “had been planning a series of attacks with the aim of sowing chaos”.

Four other suspected militants were killed in a raid on an apartment in the southern outskirts of Cairo, where bomb-making material and weapons were found, the interior ministry said. — AFP

