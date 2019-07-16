Seven killed, 10 injured in south Mumbai building collapse

Mumbai: At least seven people, including two women, were killed as a four-storey residential building collapsed in south Mumbai while eight injured persons were rescued from the debris, BMC Disaster Control officials said here.

Another dozen odd families are still believed trapped under the rubble of the Kesarbai Building in the Dongri area.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a probe into the building crash and assured strict action against those found guilty.

Opposition leaders lashed out at the government for lapses leading to the tragedy.

They unitedly demanded a detailed investigation into the causes leading to the accident, identifying the culprits and booking them under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Later, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) chief spokesperson Vaishali Gadpale cleared the air on the building’s ownership status.

In a statement, she said that the main dilapidated structure was completely evacuated by the MHADA last year and the building which collapsed on Tuesday “was the illegal rear portion of this building which is not within the purview of the Mumbai Building Repair & Reconstruction Board”.

Among those rescued from the debris include a woman, two men and a child, who are being treated at various hospitals.

As a precautionary measure, the police evacuated all residents of an adjoining building and shifted them to a nearby school to facilitate the relief works. — IANS

