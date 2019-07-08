Seven home security mistakes you need to avoid

Mohammad Meraj Hoda –

Security is one aspect of our homes that we should never overlook. Instead, home security is something that we need to constantly evaluate and improve upon. There’s always an opportunity to improve the security of our homes; we just need to know where to look.

Here are some common mistakes that homeowners commit when it comes to home security, as well as some tips to make sure your home is always secure and your family is always safe.

Hiding a Spare Key Outside

This should go without saying, but you should never leave a spare key outside your home. Experienced home intruders will know all the common hiding places, so just avoid it altogether. If you absolutely need a backup plan to enter your home, consider giving a spare key to a trusted neighbour or purchasing smart door locks, which will allow you to remotely open your door, even if you can’t find your keys.

Leaving Doors and Windows Unlocked

This may seem like a no-brainer, but there are many instances where you may forget to close and lock your doors or windows. For example, during a hot summer, you may decide to leave a few windows cracked while you’re out of the house. Or if you’re in a hurry, you might leave the house without locking the door.

Leaving your doors and windows unlocked is an open invitation to home intruders, so always double-check them before leaving the house. If you decide to get smart locks, you can also use your smartphone to make sure your doors are locked while you’re away.

Not Securing Your Garage Door

In addition to doors and windows, your garage is one of the most vulnerable areas of your home. Many garage doors are electronically controlled by universal remotes, which can be easily opened by other modified remotes. To protect your property, never leave your garage-door opener in plain sight, and always secure your garage with a heavy-duty padlock or an automated garage-door lock, which will automatically lock your garage as soon as it closes.

Having Poor Outdoor Lighting

A home invader wants to get in and out of your house as quickly and covertly as possible. Because of this, a home with a dark front or back garden will be their preferred target. Make sure there are no blind spots on the outside of your home. Get a light for your front porch that stays on all night, and place motion-activated floodlights around your property.

Providing Hiding Spots for Home Intruders

Thick shrubbery and tall plants are great ways to provide some extra privacy for you and your home.

Unfortunately, they also provide great hiding spots for home intruders lurking in your garden. If your entire front garden is visible from the street, a home invader will most likely think twice before trying to break-in. If it’s possible, be sure to keep the plants in your garden trimmed and use accent lights and floodlights to expose dark areas.

Posting Your Plans on Social Media

You should never be too trustworthy of your “friends” on social media. Globally, there are countless horror stories of people announcing their plans online and getting robbed by people in their social networks, so you should always err on the side of caution. Wait until you return from your trip or event before talking about it on social media, and if you absolutely need to share your plans, do it with a private group of people you can trust.