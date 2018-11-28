Senior citizens honoured at Tanuf forum

The elderly people celebrated the National Day at Tanuf Health Centre in Nizwa during the Second Elderly Forum held under the theme, ‘Fulfilment and Gratitude to You, Old Man’.

The forum was held in cooperation with Omani Women’s Association in Nizwa, Noor Aldeen al Salmi School and Tanuf Primary School. It was held under the auspices of Dr Ali bin Amer al Dhawi, Director-General of Health Services in Al Dakhiliyah. Dr Hamad bin Issa al Shuraiqi, Head of Tanuf Health Centre, said in his speech: “We must respect and appreciate the elderly and care them.” He said young people should benefit from the experience of older people. The event included several activities, including the staging of a play titled ‘Honouring Parents’. A poem was recited by Mohammed bin Suleiman al Saqri.

This was followed by the opening of the ‘Village of Craftsmen’, which showcased handicrafts and old products, besides popular cuisine.