Seminar to highlight SMEs readiness for large tender bids

MUSCAT: The Zubair Small Enterprises Centre will organise a panel discussion on July 17, Tuesday, on ‘Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Readiness for large tenders’.

The session will focus on the readiness of SMEs to deal with bids in terms of solvency, efficiency in financial management, liquidity management and the ability to finance the execution of contracts until the collection of payments, as well as the possibility of borrowing.

It also deals with the possibility of obtaining the required documents and bank guarantees and accounting challenges faced by SMEs in dealing with large tenders.

A number of specialists in the field of legal accounting, financial management and marketing at a number of institutions in the Sultanate will speak in the session.

— ONA

