Local 

Seminar to highlight SMEs best management practices

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Al Zubair SME Centre will organise on Tuesday April 17, a seminar on the best financial management practices for SMEs.
The seminar aims at enhancing the SMEs’ owners’ awareness of financial management, its tools and implementation frameworks.
The seminar will cover a number of themes, such as the importance of financial management for startups, the contents of the financial report, the difference between financial accounting and auditing, as well as the financial laws and regulations for SMEs.
— ONA

You May Also Like

ROP arrests 26 infiltrators, deports 179

Oman Observer Comments Off on ROP arrests 26 infiltrators, deports 179

Oman to attend Health Ministers’ meet

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman to attend Health Ministers’ meet

RO 569.3million increase in domestic liquidity in Sept

Oman Observer Comments Off on RO 569.3million increase in domestic liquidity in Sept
%d bloggers like this: