Seminar to highlight SMEs best management practices

MUSCAT: Al Zubair SME Centre will organise on Tuesday April 17, a seminar on the best financial management practices for SMEs.

The seminar aims at enhancing the SMEs’ owners’ awareness of financial management, its tools and implementation frameworks.

The seminar will cover a number of themes, such as the importance of financial management for startups, the contents of the financial report, the difference between financial accounting and auditing, as well as the financial laws and regulations for SMEs.

— ONA

