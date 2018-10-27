Seminar on role of SMEs tomorrow

MUSCAT: A seminar on sustainable development goals and the role of SMEs in achieving those goals will be held in Beit al Zubair in Muscat on Monday. The seminar is organised by the Zubair Small Enterprises Center in partnership with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The seminar will address the sustainable development goals, the role of FAO, the role of SMEs in achieving the 17 sustainable development goals, the importance of achieving the sustainable development goals of SMEs and the challenges that SMEs may face in terms of sustainable development.

