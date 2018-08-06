Seminar on Omani navigator Ahmed in Mirbat today

MIRBAT: A seminar on ‘Ahmed bin Majid: Pioneer of Maritime Navigation’ will be held in the Wilayat of Mirbat in the Governorate of Dhofar today under the auspices of Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service. The seminar is organised by the Ministry of Heritage and Culture, represented by the Directorate-General of Heritage and Culture in the Governorate of Dhofar. The seminar includes working papers on different themes including ‘Ahmed bin Majid, The Navigator and Scholar,’ ‘Ahmed bin Majid in Oriental Studies,’ ‘Spatial Geography in Ahmed bin Majid’s Maritime Studies: Dhofar Ports and their Landmarks as a Model,’ ‘Scientific Value of Ahmed bin Majid’s Writings,’ ‘A Reading Characteristics,’ and ‘The Role of Official Institutions in the Exposition of Ahmed bin Majid and his Scientific Heritage.’ The seminar aims at recalling one of the important Omani figures who left their mark in the field of maritime navigation and highlighting the scientific achievement of the Omani navigator Ahmad bin Majid. — ONA

