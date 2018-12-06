Seminar on medical malpractice held in Nizwa

Nizwa: A seminar on ‘the medical malpractice from judicial perspective’ was organised at the Higher Judicial Institute on Thursday under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, in the presence of Shaikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah al Khalili, Minister of Justice, Chairman of the Higher Judicial Institute.

The seminar targeted judges, prosecutors, academics, doctors, members of the Supreme Medical Committee of the Sultanate, the Oman Medical Association and the medical support groups.

It aimed at introducing the Sharia and legal rules for practising the medical profession, defining the concept of medical malpractice, focusing on obligations in medical work, determining the legal nature of medical obligations, clarifying the legal responsibility for medical malpractice and highlighting the role of non-judicial parties in medical liability cases.

The seminar included six working papers on three main themes.

The first theme dealt with the concept of medical malpractice in Islamic Sharia.

The second theme entitled medical malpractice from the perspective of medical scientists. The third theme addressed the legal liability for medical malpractice. — ONA