Seminar on Imam Jabir bin Zaid

Muscat: The Cultural Club organised a seminar entitled “Imam Jabir bin Zaid: Future Vision” at the lecture hall of the Faculty of Sharia Sciences in Al Khuwair.

The seminar spoke about the thought of Imam Jabir bin Zaid, the man, the Faqih, Hadeeth Teller, and Imam of Tafseer (interpretation) with the participation of a group of specialised scholars from inside and outside the Sultanate. Their working papers discussed the thought of the Imam and his services to knowledge and society.

The seminar started with an opening speech by Dr Said bin Mohammed al Seyabi, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Cultural Club, during which he stressed the role of the Cultural Club, which comes as part of the efforts of the Cultural Club to introduce the ideas and efforts of Oman’s scholars, their efforts, analysis of their work, their products and the things they left behind.

He affirmed the benefits of these scientific and cultural seminars and highlighting the role of scholars of Oman over the ages. Shaikh Ahmed bin Saud al Seyabi, Secretary General of the Office of the Grand Mufti of the Sultanate, the keynote speaker at the seminar, delivered a speech during which he stressed the importance of this seminar, which highlights one of the intellectuals of Oman. He pointed out that the biography of Imam Jabir bin Zaid is a biography takes us to many positions and works of this glorious scholar.

The seminar focused on several themes on social and political challenges faced Imam Jabir bin Zaid during his time, the educational vision in the march of Imam Jabir, the integration of mind and tradition in the thought of Imam Jabir, the intentional structure of the thought of Imam Jabir, Imam Jabir as peace advocate, analysis of heritage sources of Imam Jabir’s thought. –ONA