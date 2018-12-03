Seminar on history of Musandam on Dec 10

Muscat: The National Records and Archives Authority (NRAA) will hold a seminar on Musandam in history and the 8th documentary exhibition at Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Khasab on December 10. The seminar will discuss the historical, cultural and civilisational aspects of the governorates and cities of the Sultanate, highlight the role of NRAA in preserving the history and enhancing community participation. The seminar will discuss 12 working papers to be presented by professors and researchers.

The seminar aims at introducing the historical role played by the Governorate of Musandam in the history of Oman through reviewing and studying a collection of documents, books, manuscripts and novels. The Governorate of Musandam has an important part in the history of Oman. It overlooks the Strait of Hormuz, the vital artery which is one of the most important international waterways in the world. — ONA

