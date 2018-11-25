Seminar on culture, and curricula

Muscat: The Cultural Club will organise a seminar on “Local Culture and University Curricula” at Muscat University in Al Ghubra on Tuesday.

The seminar will discuss characteristics of local culture and its manifestations in university curricula, highlighting the means of teaching local culture and the contribution of higher education institutions in spreading local culture. The seminar will be attended by Prof Yousra al Mazoughi, Vice-Chancellor of Muscat University, Dr Amer al Hajri of the Arab Open University and Dr Bader bin Salem al Qutaiti of College of Education in Al Rustaq.

