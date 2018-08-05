Seminar on commercial fraud begins in Salalah

Salalah: A seminar on ‘Commercial Fraud, its Effects and Means of Combating it’ organised by the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP), was held on Sunday, in cooperation with a number of researchers and specialists in the field of commercial fraud. The seminar, which was held in Crowne Plaza Hotel Salalah, comes in the framework of efforts to preserve consumer rights and awareness, and try to control the market of manipulations that harm the economy, including various commercial fraud. Dr Said bin Khamis al Kaabi, PACP Chairman said that this seminar comes within the framework of PACP’s efforts to raise awareness of the dangers of commercial fraud and to distinguish between fake goods and original branded goods.

He added that this seminar is an important opportunity to highlight the commercial fraud in terms of its legal definition, its laws and negative impact on the societies economically and socially. It is also an opportunity to identify the most prominent local efforts to combat it and reduce its effects and to make use of experiences of relevant entities. The seminar discusses five working papers that include legal, economic, social and educational aspects that discuss the commercial fraud and its various effects, as well as reviewing the efforts and roles of some related institutions in combating various commercial fraud activities, such as PACP, Directorate-General of Customs and local media. An exhibition for original and counterfeit goods is also being held on the sidelines of the seminar. — ONA